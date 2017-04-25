Nobleza, Abu Sayyaf bomb maker now in Crame

CEBU CITY (Updated) -- Superintendent Maria Cristina Nobleza and bomb expert Renierlo "Kurdi" Dongon arrived in Camp Crame via a commercial flight from Tagbilaran City in Bohol at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday, April 25.

Police Regional Director-Central Visayas Noli Taliño escorted the two.

Dongon and Nobleza, deputy chief of the crime laboratory in Davao, are considered high-risk personalities for having ties with the Abu Sayyaf Group.

They were arrested on Saturday night, April 22, after they tried to evade a police checkpoint in Clarin, Bohol.

Taliño confirmed that operatives recovered components of an improvised explosive device inside an apartment allegedly rented by Nobleza and Dongon in Panglao Island on Monday night, April 24.

Paulino Apduhan, the apartment owner, turned over to the police a C-4 plastic explosive, detonating cord, blasting cap, and blasting cap kit.

Investigation showed Nobleza and Dongon arrived in Panglao Island last April 17, two days before the trade ministers meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and five days after the gunfight between government troopers and ASG members in Inabanga, Bohol.

Taliño said the focus of their investigation is to establish the purpose in possessing the explosive device components. (JOB/KAL/SunStar Cebu)