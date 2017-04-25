Policewoman, bomb maker to be flown to Camp Crame

SUPT. Maria Christina Nobleza, deputy chief of the crime laboratory in Region 11 in Davao City, and suspected bomb expert and Abu Sayyaf member Renielor “Kudri” Dongon were confirmed to be romantically-linked.

They are also considered arrested by the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7.

The two will be transported to Camp Crame in Metro Manila as soon as possible.

“As per directive of Director General Ronald dela Rosa, the two are high-risk personalities and require maximum security so we will fly them there as soon as the appropriate charges against them will be filed,” PRO 7 Director Noli Taliño said.

Also in custody is Dongon’s mother, reportedly the mother-in-law of slain bomb maker Zulkifli bin Hir alias Marwan Janjalani Khadafi; Abu Sulayman, Akhmad Santos; and a 13-year-old teen who is allegedly Santos’s child. They were inside a black pickup that the military flagged flagged down last Saturday night after they didn’t stop at the checkpoint.

Dongon’s sisters were married to Marwan, Khadafi, Sulayman and Santos, who played significant roles as leaders of terrorist groups that led to the birth of the Abu Sayyaf.

No terrorist system

“He is a terrorist who has ties to Abu Sayyaf leaders. As soon as cases for disobedience against persons in authority, harboring criminals will be filed, they will automatically be flown to the headquarters,” Taliño said.

He said that they will be placed under investigation as Dongon is the link to three terrorist groups.

However, he assured that there is no terrorist system activating in Central Visayas.

Dongon was allegedly one of three men responsible for the bombing of the Maxandrea Hotel in Cagayan de Oro on Oct. 11, 2012 that killed two persons and hurt two cops.

Dongon said his sister Saynab was the wife of Janjalani. She had remarried after the death of her first husband Janjalani “Marwan” Ebrahim, a Malaysian national and an active member of the Al-Qaeda operating in the provinces of Cotabato and Lanao.

Nobleza, Dongon and their group were in Bohol to allegedly rescue one of the fugitives from the Inabanga encounter last April 11, who is reportedly a member of the Basilan royalty.

During interrogation, Nobleza, who was once part of the now defunct anti-illegal drugs unit, said they were in Bohol for an outing.

However, she had told her office in Davao that she was going to Camp Crame and filed her leave of absence last April 12.

She rented a house with Dongon and two others in Looc, Panglao for about a week.

Taliño said that her story did not convince him.

Balik-Islam

“I’m not buying it. Why were there any medical kits? That was obviously to be used for treating wounds,” he said.

Confiscated items found inside the black Navarra were flippers and snorkeling gears, a police-issued firearm, clothes, first-aid kits and food.

Taliño said that Nobleza will face charges for harboring a criminal, possession of an illegal firearm and disrespect to authority.

He said Nobleza is a Balik-Islam, or a Christian who has converted to Islam.

Supt. Felipe Montejo, chief of the Bohol District Jail, said that Nobleza and Dongon are in their custody.

Santos’s son is under the care of the Department of Social Welfare and Development with a police escort, Taliño said.

There is an ongoing manhunt in Clarin for the three remaining Abu Sayyaf members.

Taliño said that help from the community is crucial in tracking them down.

“They’re already in survival mode. Reports said that they are left with only one weapon or no weapon at all and that is to our advantage,” he said.