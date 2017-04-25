Q1. Single Question: What they want done before this term ends?

IF they could accomplish only one major project on or before 2019, what do these public officials want done?

Mayors, House members, the Capitol top officials usually don’t focus on on one project, program or activity since demands of sectors and urgency in priority vary.

Yet most have their own wish as to which they would like to achieve before they step down or seek a new term. Because it fits in with career plan or serves as apt legacy, or they believe it would benefit constituents most.

Some interviewees couldn’t resist naming many things they want done in what remains of their three-year stint. But look at the top of their list.

Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing: garbage problem

There’s much to be done in Mandaue but the biggest problem is how to address the the garbage crisis.

When I assumed office June 30 last year, I thought traffic and peace and order would require more attention and energy. Well, it’s the garbage collection and disposal.

We believed the city would produce only 250 tons of garbage a day. It’s actually 450 tons, a study by experts showed. We already submitted a plan to close our dumpsite, which hasn’t met DENR and legal standards.

The garbage problem relates to health concerns and flooding.

Cebu Gov. Junjun Davide: the trans-axial highway

I’ll focus attention on realizing the trans-axial highway project.

It sounds ambitious, it’s a herculean task. But it will trigger widespread progress in the countryside, change Cebu’s landscape, and make it the next dominant economic force outside Manila. Not to mention the great help it will be to solve Cebu’s traffic woes.

We’ve been sounding out potential investors for the 200 plus-km. project. What’s spurring us on is the benefit it will bring for this and future generations.

The undertaking, though, won’t prejudice other Capitol projects that are going on or scheduled to begin.

Cebu City Rep. Raul Del Mar: road and transport projects

I have a clutch of projects aimed to ease traffic congestion and improve transportation facilities.

I will strive to have these started, if not completed, before 2019:

-- A subway underpass, skyway overpass, or LRT to reduce traffic at these chokepoints: Archbishop Reyes Ave., Banilad-Talamban Rd., J. Luna Ave., F. Cabahug and Cardinal Rosales;

-- A parallel runway at Mactan-Cebu Intl. Airport, in addition to completion of new intl. airport terminal and improvement of domestic airport terminal.

-- A second Cebu City North District Hospital, to expand a medical aid program which has so far benefited 117,522 patients.

Those projects come with these bills I principally authored, which I hope will become laws before the end of this term: Freedom of Information Act, institutionalizing national feeding program for kindergarten and elementary public school pupils; Mega Cebu Development Authority; Magna Carta for the Poor; free higher and technical education in state schools; amending of Republic Act 53 to include broadcast journalists, and declaring Sept. 21 as annual Cebu Press Freedom Day in province and cities of Cebu.

Cebu Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale: program for women, children

It should be the PPAs (projects, programs and activities) of Provincial Women’s Commission (PWC) and Provincial Council for Welfare of Children (PCWC).

Protecting women and children against crime ang abuse is what these Capitol agencies do. As chairperson of the Provincial Board committee on women, family and minors and co-chairperson of PWC and PCWC, I have helped set up the infrastructure, logistics and mechanics of the agencies that do the job.

The CPWC Development Center in Sudlon, Lahug, Cebu City is almost finished and the extension of the PWC “My Home” facility in Tayud, Consolacion is underway.

I hope to finish the work of assuring the continuity and sustainability of these projects before the end of the term.

Naga City Mayor Kristine Chiong: Naga akong garbo

A “comprehensive and integrated framework for good governance and development,” Naga AkongGarbo (Naga) has for its centerpiece a 14.6-ha. coastal development and reclamation project, a city-wide road network and waterways, a one-stop health facility and quality education.

Master plans and ground works are now being done. “Naga” is a component of “Our Cebu” program in collaboration with the Cebu Provincial Government and Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (Rafi).

The goal is to make the city a favorable investment destination yet environmentally compliant, to nurture its cultural heritage and the Nagahanon pride of place.

It gives me and my co-officials a sense of fulfillment to help make Naga the best “little city” of the province.

Talisay City Mayor Eddie Gullas: new public market

The Tabunok Public Market is my priority.

Construction of Phase 1 has been going on (since the groundbreaking last Sept. 8, 2016) and was scheduled to be finished last April 8.

[Phase 1 covers two buildings for the dry goods section estimated at P52 million, was set to be completed in 270 working days or about nine months.]

Phase 2 (costing P98 million) will be finished on Sept. 8 next year.