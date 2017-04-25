Remains of charcoal maker found in Bonbon
SKELETAL remains, believed to be those of a charcoal maker, were found on the foot of a cliff in the mountain village of Bonbon, Cebu City, on Monday, April 24.
Renante Calinawan identified the remains as those of his father, Nicolas Calinawan, 74, through the latter’s clothes.
Nicolas reportedly went missing last month.
Investigators from the Cebu City Police Office's Homicide Section and Crime Scene Investigation cannot determine if there was foul play involved.
Renante, however, believed his father died after an accident.
He told the police he possibly slipped, lost his balance, and fell into the cliff.
The remains were brought to the St. Francis Funeral Homes for proper disposition and subjected for forensic examinations. (With Jessa May Bidong and Chirley Mae Binanlao/CNU Communication Interns/SunStar Philippines)
