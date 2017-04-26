2 men fall in a buy-bust in Canjulao

TWO men were arrested in a buy-bust in Canjulao, Lapu-Lapu City yesterday.

Rosindo Amoin Cinco, 32, and Adnish Berame Cabalhug, 26, were arrested after the former allegedly handed over a sachet of shabu worth P300 to a decoy.

Cabalhug was allegedly with Cinco when the operation happened, leading to his arrest.

Apart from the sachet of shabu seized during the buy-bust, eight more sachets of illegal drugs and a coin purse were allegedly recovered from Cinco.

Both suspects will be charged with drug-related offenses. Monique Canseran, CNU Intern