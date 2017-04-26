2 men fall in a buy-bust in Canjulao | SunStar

2 men fall in a buy-bust in Canjulao

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

2 men fall in a buy-bust in Canjulao

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

TWO men were arrested in a buy-bust in Canjulao, Lapu-Lapu City yesterday.

Rosindo Amoin Cinco, 32, and Adnish Berame Cabalhug, 26, were arrested after the former allegedly handed over a sachet of shabu worth P300 to a decoy.

Cabalhug was allegedly with Cinco when the operation happened, leading to his arrest.

Apart from the sachet of shabu seized during the buy-bust, eight more sachets of illegal drugs and a coin purse were allegedly recovered from Cinco.

Both suspects will be charged with drug-related offenses. Monique Canseran, CNU Intern

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 26, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments