2 men fall in a buy-bust in Canjulao
TWO men were arrested in a buy-bust in Canjulao, Lapu-Lapu City yesterday.
Rosindo Amoin Cinco, 32, and Adnish Berame Cabalhug, 26, were arrested after the former allegedly handed over a sachet of shabu worth P300 to a decoy.
Cabalhug was allegedly with Cinco when the operation happened, leading to his arrest.
Apart from the sachet of shabu seized during the buy-bust, eight more sachets of illegal drugs and a coin purse were allegedly recovered from Cinco.
Both suspects will be charged with drug-related offenses. Monique Canseran, CNU Intern
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 26, 2017.
