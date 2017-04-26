2 men in Lapu killed by riding-in-tandem

TWO men were shot dead by an unknown assailant yesterday in Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City.

The victims were identified as Avelino Apa Celocia, 37, and another man aged between 30 and 35 years old.

Celocia was last seen by his mother, Bernaditha, eating dinner inside their house last Monday.

The two victims sustained several gunshot wounds on their heads.

Police said that the victims’ death may have something to do with illegal drugs.

Recovered from the crime scene were 11 small and two medium sachets of shabu. Monique Canseran, CNU Intern