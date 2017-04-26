2 minors cheated death in pre-dawn shooting

TWO boys were wounded after they were allegedly shot by a group of minors in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City.

The victims, aged 17 and 15, were on their way home after attending a party at the Hoopsdome when a group of minors arrived and fired at them.

The attack happened past 1 a.m. yesterday.

Both victims suffered gunshot wounds in their bodies and were treated at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City.

Police are still investigation the motive in the attack and will try to identify those behind the incident.