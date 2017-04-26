2 minors cheated death in pre-dawn shooting
TWO boys were wounded after they were allegedly shot by a group of minors in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City.
The victims, aged 17 and 15, were on their way home after attending a party at the Hoopsdome when a group of minors arrived and fired at them.
The attack happened past 1 a.m. yesterday.
Both victims suffered gunshot wounds in their bodies and were treated at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City.
Police are still investigation the motive in the attack and will try to identify those behind the incident.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 26, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!