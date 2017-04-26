Abu Sayyaf Group's 'waylaid plans'

THE bomb-making materials seized from the apartment rented by Supt. Maria Christina Nobleza and her lover Renierlo Dongon may have been intended to disrupt Asean meetings in Panglao, Bohol last week.

"It's a strong possibility," Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 Director Noli Taliño said.

But because of the Inabanga clash on April 11, which left four of the Abu Sayyaf men dead, including Abu Rami, the leader, Nobleza and Dongon may have been forced to hatch a plan to rescue Asis, who reportedly belongs to Basilan royalty, and a member who serves as a "logistics" handler.

Among the items found during last Monday night's raid in Looc, Panglao were a C4 detonating cord, a blasting cap and a blasting cap kit, among others.

The search was witnessed by Paulino Apduhan, owner of the apartment, and Panglao barangay officials.

Authorities also raided yesterday Nobleza's house in Malaybalay, Bukidnon, where police recovered a .45 pistol, an M16 and some bomb parts with a timer, a soldering device and 66 blasting caps.

The PRO 7 assured the public that they are ready for possible terrorist attacks in retaliation for the arrest of Dongon and Nobleza.

Taliño said security has been augmented in coastal areas to deter the entry of terrorists to Bohol and neighboring islands.

Nobleza and Dongon were flagged down by government troops last Saturday night after they defied a checkpoint.

When the military interrogated them for not stopping, Nobleza tossed a cellphone and a SIM card to the ground while Dongon, his mother Judith and a girl, who is reportedly the daughter of Ahkmad Santos, another leader of a terrorist group and brother in-law of Dongon, were asked to get out of the car.

The group had allegedly been getting in touch with Abu Saad, one of the Abu Sayyaf members who was on the run from the Inabanga encounter, for a rescue plan. The group was carrying first aid medicines and other supplies for the Abu Sayyaf survivors.

Saad was later killed in the clash in Clarin.

Meanwhile, a man suffering from mental illness was picked up by police for questioning after residents claimed that he was speaking "strangely."

Albert Laguna, who hails from Amboan, Catigbian, Bohol, was mistaken for an Abu Sayyaf member.

He was cleared after Catigbian Mayor Boy Lurot vouched for him.

In a related development, one of the surviving Abu Sayyaf members is carrying P5 million, which is supposed to be the group's pocket money during their stay in Bohol, according to a military intelligence report.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines said one of the remaining three Abu Sayyafs may have already died from hunger. That leaves two fugitives who may or may not be armed.