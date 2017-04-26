Another man killed by riding-in-tandem
A 54-YEAR-OLD man was killed by two unknown assailants in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapy City last Tuesday.
The victim, Domie Oyao, was reportedly with his friend when he was attacked.
Police investigation revealed that the victim and his friend were standing on the road when the two men on a motorcycle stopped in front of them and shot the victim twice.
Oyao was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending doctor.
Police are yet to identify the suspects behind the crime. Rose Mary Guinto, CNU Intern
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 27, 2017.
