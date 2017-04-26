Another man killed by riding-in-tandem | SunStar

Another man killed by riding-in-tandem

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Another man killed by riding-in-tandem

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

A 54-YEAR-OLD man was killed by two unknown assailants in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapy City last Tuesday.

The victim, Domie Oyao, was reportedly with his friend when he was attacked.

Police investigation revealed that the victim and his friend were standing on the road when the two men on a motorcycle stopped in front of them and shot the victim twice.

Oyao was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending doctor.

Police are yet to identify the suspects behind the crime. Rose Mary Guinto, CNU Intern

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 27, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments