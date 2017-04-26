Anti-dengue measure okayed

THE Talisay City Council approved an ordinance that seeks to impose penalties on anyone who failed to implement anti-dengue measures during its regular session yesterday.

Councilor Richard Francis Aznar, who authored the Anti-Dengue Ordinance, told reporters that with the approval of the measure, the City can now strictly impose sanctions against residents who refused to implement anti-dengue measures, such as cleaning their surroundings.

Aznar, however, assured that an intensified community awareness about the ordinance will be conducted before it will be implemented.

Dr. Lino Alanzado, Talisay City health officer, said that her office will tap the assistance of the local police in implementing the ordinance.

According to the ordinance, everyone, including household and establishment owners, is mandated to get rid of potential breeding grounds of dengue-carrying mosquitoes, particularly stagnant water.

For the first offense, a warning will be given to violators; second offense, will be a fine of P1,000 and 16-hour worth of community service; and third offense, a penalty of P3,000 and a day’s worth of community service will be imposed.