Attack in Pajac, Lapu leaves 2 men dead

Attack in Pajac, Lapu leaves 2 men dead

Wednesday, April 26, 2017
By
Flornisa M. Gitgano

TWO persons were gunned down in Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City at 2:56 a.m. yesterday.

Avelino Celocia, 37, and an unidentified man were found with gunshot wounds in their heads outside Celocia’s house.

According to the information gathered by the Homicide Section from Celocia’s mother, Bernaditha, she just heard gunshots outside the house, prompting her to go out.

It was then that she found out the killing. Police recovered 12 empty shells from 9mm pistol, three cellphones, 11 sachets and two medium packs of suspected shabu from the victims.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 26, 2017.

