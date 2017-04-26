Brother of big-time pusher, 2 others nabbed

POLICE sued two suspected drug pushers, including a minor, who were caught in a buy-bust in Barangay Tomonoy, Moalboal.

Suspect Glenn Aquino, 26, and his 17-year-old cohort yielded 11.8 grams of suspected shabu worth P139,240 after they were caught last Monday morning.

Aquino is the brother of Christian, a suspected big-time drug pusher in the town who is in hiding.

Complaints for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspects.

Selling illegal drugs is a non-bailable offense.