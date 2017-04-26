Brother of big-time pusher, 2 others nabbed | SunStar

Brother of big-time pusher, 2 others nabbed

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Brother of big-time pusher, 2 others nabbed

Wednesday, April 26, 2017
By
Kevin A. Lagunda

POLICE sued two suspected drug pushers, including a minor, who were caught in a buy-bust in Barangay Tomonoy, Moalboal.

Suspect Glenn Aquino, 26, and his 17-year-old cohort yielded 11.8 grams of suspected shabu worth P139,240 after they were caught last Monday morning.

Aquino is the brother of Christian, a suspected big-time drug pusher in the town who is in hiding.

Complaints for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspects.

Selling illegal drugs is a non-bailable offense.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 27, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments