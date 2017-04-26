Capitol organizes job fair on May 1, 2.5k jobs available | SunStar

Capitol organizes job fair on May 1, 2.5k jobs available

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

THE Cebu Provincial Government will be holding a local job fair on Monday as part of the Labor Day celebration.

Maria Baguia of the Office of the Employment Services said 33 companies will be participating in the activity with more than 2,500 job vacancies.

The participating firms include Aboitiz Construction Group Inc., Gothong Lines, Trans Asia Shipping Lines, restaurants and pawnshops, among others. The job fair will be held at the Social Hall of the Provincial Capitol.

Priority numbers will be distributed on April 28. Aprillice Alvez, CNU Intern

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 27, 2017.

