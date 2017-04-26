Carcar approves shelter plan

THE nine-year Local Shelter Plan of Carcar City will benefit families living in danger zones, officials said.

The City Council, in coordination with the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC), recently approved the ordinance covering the plan to address the shelter needs of the city from 2017 to 2025.

The average annual population growth rate in the city is at 1.87 percent, which translates to an estimated increase in the future housing needs by 4,804 houses.

The plan states that some families opted to live in areas where they both face natural (flood) and legal (eviction) hazards because of the city’s urbanization.

Carcar’s shelter plan, if approved by the Provincial Board (PB), will prioritize the families living in danger zones in its first planning period. It will start this year until 2019.

The City Government’s planning for the homeless and the “doubled-up household” or those multiple households living in one house will be held from 2020 to 2025.

The newly-approved ordinance was referred to the PB’s committee on planning and development chaired by Provincial Board Member Glenn Bercede for review. Mary Nhel Dajao, CNU Intern