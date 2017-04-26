City seeks Badjao’s help in guarding the coasts
CEBU City Councilor Dave Tumulak wants to tap the Badjao community in securing coastal areas in the city.
Tumulak, deputy mayor for police matters, said he has requested the Badjaos to register their pump boats so that authorities can easily identify them as well as any “suspicious-looking” pump boats arriving in the city.
Badjao community chieftain, Molo Daomani, said they are ready cooperate with the City Government.
He admitted that they are also worried about the presence of the ASG.
Sanida Daomani, secretary of the chieftain, asked the Badjao community to always be vigilant and immediately report to the authorities any suspicious activities in the coastal areas. Mara Gabilan, CNU Intern
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 26, 2017.
