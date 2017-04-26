‘Dante’ expected to bring some rain this week | SunStar

‘Dante’ expected to bring some rain this week

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

‘Dante’ expected to bring some rain this week

Wednesday, April 26, 2017
By
Razel V. Cuizon

PARTLY cloudy to cloudy skies with some rainshowers may be expected in the rest of the week—bringing relief from the summer’s heat—after tropical depression Dante entered Philippine territory last night.

Thunderstorms are expected to affect parts of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its forecast at 5 p.m. yesterday.

At the time, Dante hovered some 1,345 kilometers east of the Visayas. It has maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of 65 kph.

Dante was a tropical cyclone when it entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) yesterday, but is expected to intensify into a tropical depression today, said PAGASA assistant weather chief Renato Paciente.

By Friday, Dante is expected to further weaken into a low-pressure area before leaving PAR.

Less than two weeks ago, the tropical depression Crising had weakened into a low-pressure area by the time it swept across Cebu.

But it still caused prolonged, heavy rains that unleashed floods in parts of Metro Cebu and northern towns early last Easter Sunday, killing at least nine persons in Carmen town and demolishing several homes.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 26, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments