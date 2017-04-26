‘Dante’ expected to bring some rain this week
PARTLY cloudy to cloudy skies with some rainshowers may be expected in the rest of the week—bringing relief from the summer’s heat—after tropical depression Dante entered Philippine territory last night.
Thunderstorms are expected to affect parts of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its forecast at 5 p.m. yesterday.
At the time, Dante hovered some 1,345 kilometers east of the Visayas. It has maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of 65 kph.
Dante was a tropical cyclone when it entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) yesterday, but is expected to intensify into a tropical depression today, said PAGASA assistant weather chief Renato Paciente.
By Friday, Dante is expected to further weaken into a low-pressure area before leaving PAR.
Less than two weeks ago, the tropical depression Crising had weakened into a low-pressure area by the time it swept across Cebu.
But it still caused prolonged, heavy rains that unleashed floods in parts of Metro Cebu and northern towns early last Easter Sunday, killing at least nine persons in Carmen town and demolishing several homes.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 26, 2017.
