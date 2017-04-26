Drug op yields 2 men but subject escapes

POLICE arrested two men, but the subject of the operation escaped in Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City past 11 a.m. last Monday.

Chief Insp. Wilbert Parilla’s team was supposed to serve an arrest warrant against drug suspect Rey Josef Gingoyon, but they failed to arrest him.

Parilla’s team arrested Celso Branzuela, 34; and John Anthony Mondejar, 20, who were found inside Gingoyon’s house.

Police recovered illegal drugs weighing 42.6 grams worth P514,224 and a Black Widow revolver with eight bullets, which were believed to be owned by Gingoyon.