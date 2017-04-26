'Drug pusher,' 3 men caught in anti-drug bust

OPERATIVES of the Talisay City Police Station arrested four men and confiscated 17 sachets of shabu in a buy-bust in Sitio Magay, Barangay Tanke.

Police identified the suspect as Chester Villaceran, 18.

The team of operatives also collared Noel Eben, 28; Arnel Burgos, 48; and Raynard Morano, 23, who were allegedly caught buying drugs from Villaceran.

The operation was launched after police received information of Villaceran’s allegedly illegal drug trade in the village.

The arrested suspects will be charged with drug-related offenses.