Drug surrenderer dies in a shootout
A DRUG suspect was killed in an alleged shootout after he tried to escape and held a woman and a minor hostage in Barangay Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City.
Prior to the incident, Chief Insp. Wayne Magbanua led his men from Police Station 2 in conducting a buy-bust against Manuelito Eyas, 34, in Sitio Pool past 3 p.m. last Saturday. He was a drug surrenderer and was included in the City’s watchlist of people suspected of involvement in the drug trade.
However, Magbanua said Eyas sensed that he was transacting with a police decoy, and he ran away. When he reached a nearby store, he then held hostage a woman and a minor.
A police officer shot and hit him in his right shoulder. Eyas, however, tried to shoot back, prompting one of the police to shoot him, hitting him in the abdomen.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 26, 2017.
