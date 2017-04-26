Drug surrenderer dies in a shootout

A DRUG suspect was killed in an alleged shootout after he tried to escape and held a woman and a minor hostage in Barangay Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City.

Prior to the incident, Chief Insp. Wayne Magbanua led his men from Police Station 2 in conducting a buy-bust against Manuelito Eyas, 34, in Sitio Pool past 3 p.m. last Saturday. He was a drug surrenderer and was included in the City’s watchlist of people suspected of involvement in the drug trade.

However, Magbanua said Eyas sensed that he was transacting with a police decoy, and he ran away. When he reached a nearby store, he then held hostage a woman and a minor.

A police officer shot and hit him in his right shoulder. Eyas, however, tried to shoot back, prompting one of the police to shoot him, hitting him in the abdomen.