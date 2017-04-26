Families affected by Crising to get financial assistance
THE Office of Civil Defense (OCD) 7 will release today the cash assistance of the families in northern Cebu who were affected by tropical depression Crising more than a week ago.
Joy Hernandez of OCD 7 said that the families who lost a loved one will receive P10,000 from the OCD and P20,000 burial assistance from the Cebu Provincial Government.
A P5,000 cash aid will be given to those who were injured to cover their medical and hospital expenses.
Hernandez, however, said no one qualified to receive the P5,000 since those who tried to avail of it failed to meet the requirements. These include the submission of a medical certificate for a three-day confinement in the hospital.
She said, though, that those who can present a medical certificate can get the amount.
Based on the partial damage assessment report of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), Crising damaged around P84.8 million worth of livestock, crops, fisheries, barangay roads and infrastructure.
The rainy weather heavily affected Danao City, with damaged estimated at P72 million, followed by Carmen with an P11.9-million recorded damage.
PDRRMO also said that Crising’s damage in the town of Catmon was at P426,350; P419,775 for Compostela; and P17,000 in Borbon. Aprillice Alvez, CNU Intern
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 27, 2017.
