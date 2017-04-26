‘Fix issues on city’s support to police’

CEBU City Councilor Dave Tumulak wants the Police Advisory Council (PAC) to meet with the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and clear the “misunderstandings” about the logistical support that the City Government extends to them.

The City Council approved last Tuesday the resolution of Councilor Joel Garganera requesting the Office of the Mayor to submit a report on the support that the City used to give CCPO.

Garganera, head of PAC, said that the 19 vehicles and 76 firearms that Mayor Tomas Osmeña recalled 10 months ago should be given back to the police, including the allowances of the new police officers assigned in the city.

Tumulak, however, said that the recall never happened because the City did not receive any request for vehicles from the police.

“Maybe the PAC was misinformed. The City has nothing to do with this issue because it’s between the police and PAC. Also, it’s just an advisory council, meaning they have no administrative or operational authority (over the police),” he said.

Tumulak, deputy mayor for police matters, said that CCPO has a total of 103 operational vehicles.

Of the number, only 11 units were given by the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters, while the rest were from the City.

“The City spends P5.7 million annually for the vehicles’ fuel allocation. That includes the vehicles that are not owned by the City,” Tumulak said.

As to the firearms, Tumulak explained that CCPO is yet to return them to the City.

For the allowances of new police officers, he said it should be clarified with the PNP and not with the City.

He said the reason some new officers may have not received their allowances is that the police have not yet submitted the updated troop list to the City.

“But we’ve already distributed the allowances of the others who are still assigned in the city. The latest distribution was last February,” Tumulak said.