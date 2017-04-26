Gullas seeks stricter ordinance for minors

THE Talisay City Government plans to amend its curfew ordinance.

Mayor Eduardo Gullas said that he is discussing with Supt. Emerson Dante, the city police chief, the provisions of the curfew ordinance that need to be amended.

Gullas said he wants to strengthen the ordinance after hearing reports that youth gangs have caused trouble again at night. He said the curfew is not being observed.

Last Sunday, a 16-year-old girl was shot to death in an alleged gang war between two youth groups in Barangay Poblacion.

Gullas said that parents should be responsible for their children and should be charged if their children are found to have committed crimes.

Bulacao Barangay Captain Raul Cabañero, also the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) president, said that village officials must be consistent in implementing the curfew ordinance.

He also agreed with the mayor’s suggestion to prosecute parents who can’t discipline and get their children to follow the law.