Police says mom, siblings of Abu’s Melloria in Cebu

SUSPECTED Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) member Joselito “Alih” Melloria reportedly has two siblings living in Cebu City and Asturias, Cebu.

Police assured the public that there is no presence of ASG members in Cebu Province.

Melloria’s mother, Maria Norma, reportedly went to Asturias yesterday to live with her daughter, two days after the alleged terrorist was buried in Clarin, Bohol, radio dyAB reported.

Government troops killed Melloria and three others in a clash with the terrorist group last Saturday in Clarin, a town adjacent to Inabanga where the first clash happened last April 11.

Insp. Jay R Palcon, Asturias police chief, asked the residents not to be alarmed, saying that the security is tight in the town.

He added that Maria Norma and her other children should not be placed in the same light as Melloria.

The police official also said that the group of “suspicious-looking” men, who were reported to their station in the past week, were treasure hunters.

“They were not armed,” Palcon said. “There are no terrorists in the town.”