Program to solve jail issues mapped out
THE Cebu City Government together with different stakeholders will draft a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to address the issues affecting more than 4,000 inmates inside the City Jail.
Councilor Mary Ann delos Santos, deputy mayor for health, said that the MOA will lay down the responsibilities of those involved in addressing the predicament of the 4,174 inmates housed in the Cebu City Jail.
The other parties involved in the agreement are the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology 7, Department of Health 7 and the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center. The MOA will be made available next week for the parties to sign.
Delos Santos said that the MOA will no longer have to pass through the City Council for approval as the City Government does not have control or supervisory jurisdiction over the facility.
The MOA provides the deployment of City Government doctors to the facility once a week to check on the inmates.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 26, 2017.
