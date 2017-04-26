Robbery eyed in indian national's death

AN Indian national was found dead inside his apartment in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City last Tuesday morning.

Balvir Singh, 47, was reportedly beaten to death before the police found him.

SPO2 Yvonne Ilustrisimo, homicide investigator of the Talisay City Police Station, said Singh may have been robbed just before he was killed.

Ilustrisimo said they have invited Singh’s estranged wife for questioning as she was the only one who saw the victim before he died.

Singh reportedly operates a small-time lending business.