Sealing of ballot boxes faces delay

THE inventory, sealing and turnover of the ballot boxes involved in the election protest filed by former Cebu City mayor Michael Rama against Mayor Tomas Osmeña did not push through yesterday.

Provincial Election Officer Atty. Lionel Marco Castillano said they moved the turnover of the ballot boxes from 168 precincts covered by the protest to May 2, saying there was “short notice.”

“We just received the order from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Second Division last Monday, so the other officials tasked to witness the inventory were unable to attend,” he said.

In an order dated April 17, the Comelec Second Division ordered the election officers in Cebu City and the City Treasurer’s Office to make an inventory and to seal the ballot boxes from the precincts that were included in the protest.

Castillano said that for the inventory to push through, witnesses should be present to ensure the safety of the ballot boxes.

He added that representatives of both parties should also be present. They were not available yesterday.

Osmeña’s legal counsel, who is in Manila, was unable to join the inventory. The mayor, though, has no qualms with the postponement and added that his camp will just wait for Comelec’s instructions.

Rama’s camp also does not see any problem with the postponement of the inventory.

Lawyer Ernesto Rama said they will meet with Castillano today to discuss the payment for the transport of the ballot boxes to Manila.

“If they can settle the payment, the revisiting of the ballots will follow as soon as a committee is formed to conduct the recounting,” said Castillano.