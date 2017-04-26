‘Take care of city’s police first’

CEBU City Councilor Joel Garganera said that Mayor Tomas Osmeña should take care of the city’s concerns before meddling with the issues of other areas.

Garganera’s statement came after Osmeña announced that he was willing to give a P100,000 reward to the motorcycle-for-hire driver who tipped off the police that led to the death of Joselito Melloria and three other members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in Barangay Bacani, Clarin, Bohol last Saturday.

“I don’t mind giving. But I talked to some Boholanos. They felt slighted because it seems that the mayor was chiding them that they’ve done nothing so he will just give a reward. Bohol officials are moving heaven and earth to make their place safe. It fell in bad taste,” he said.

If the mayor is for peace, security and safety, Garganera said he should start in the city by returning all the logistical support that the City Government used to extend to the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Garganera said that the 19 vehicles and 76 firearms the mayor recalled 10 months ago should be given back to the police, including the allowances of the new police officers.

During their regular session yesterday, the City Council approved the resolution of Garganera requesting the Office of the Mayor to submit a report on the support that the City used to extend to CCPO.

General Services Office (GSO) chief Ronald Malacora earlier said they did not recall the City-issued vehicles of CCPO.

He said they received four vehicles that were issued to the former CCPO director and two of his deputy directors but these were turned over to the GSO because the police officers have been transferred.

When he assumed office, Malacora said the mayor initially wanted to give 19 pick-up vehicles to CCPO that were previously issued to the barangay captains.

However, it did not push through since the police stations had received new vehicles during the term of former mayor Michael Rama.

Meanwhile, Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III lamented the involvement of a high-ranking police officer with the ASG.

He suspected that the ASG is a big terror group for being able to penetrate the police force.

The governor expressed alarm over the matter. He then suggested to the Philippine National Police (PNP) to check their ranks.

He said that the PNP’s internal cleansing doesn’t end on drugs alone. RVC/Aprillice Alvez, CNU Intern