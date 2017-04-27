Cebuanos urged to be like Lapu-Lapu

AMID terror threats the country is facing, Cebuanos are urged to help one another in defending the homeland, just like what Datu Lapu-Lapu and native warriors of Mactan did hundreds of years ago.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza, in her speech during the 496th commemoration of the "Kadaugan sa Mactan" on Thursday, April 27, urged Cebuanos to report to authorities any suspicious individuals in their respective communities following the encounters between government forces and Abu Sayyaf terrorists in Bohol this month.

“Let us continue to defend our land, work together for progress and development, not only for our own sake, but most especially for our children in the future,” she said.

The Lapu-Lapu City Government commemorated the victory at the Battle of Mactan through a reenactment of the fight between the Spaniards and natives of Mactan island 496 years ago.

The Spaniards led by Ferdinand Magellan (played by James Ryan Cesena) were defeated by native warriors led by chieftain Lapu-Lapu (played by Tony Labrusca). Lapu-Lapu's wife, Reyna Bulakna, was portrayed by GMA-7 television actress Kris Bernal.

Cesena and Labrusca are finalists of Pinoy Boyband Superstar, a singing competition shown on television network, ABS-CBN. (CNU Communication interns Jessa May Bidong and Chirley Mae Binanlao/SunStar Philippines)