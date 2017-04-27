Danao CDRRMO to talk to lot owner over house rebuilding

THE Danao City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) will talk to the owner of the lot where the houses of 46 families were razed by fire on Wednesday afternoon, April 26.

The blaze, which hit the villages of Poblacion and Tuburan, was reportedly ignited by a woman believed to be mentally ill.

CDRRMO Chief Roland Reyes said they will convince the owner to allow the victims to rebuild their houses, radio dyAB reported.

The lot was reportedly owned by the Almendras family.

If the owner allows the families to return, Reyes said they will reblock the neighborhood.

Displaced residents are temporarily sheltered in the barangay halls of Poblacion and Tuburan.

Reyes said most of the residents are not Danao City natives. (SunStar Cebu)