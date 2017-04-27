Davide's net worth down by P.5 million in 2016

GOV. Hilario Davide III’s net worth went down by P.5 million last year, while Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale’s increased compared to what she declared in 2015.

Based on their Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN), Davide declared P18,400,203.52 net worth for 2016, which is a little bit lower compared to his P18.9 million declared net worth in 2015.

Davide has P20,555,628.13 total assets with P2,155,424.61 in housing and car loans as his liabilities.

His assets include real properties, such as residential and agricultural lots in Cebu City, a house and lot in Mandaue City, and a condominium unit in Taguig City valued at P7,959,270.00.

Davide's personal properties include a sports utility vehicle, conjugal bank deposits, jewelry and appliances with P12,596,358.13 in total value.

Two companies have been listed by the governor as part of his business interest and financial connection, while he has five relatives who are also in government service.

As for Magpale, she declared a total net worth of P60,383,333.00 in 2016, which is higher compared to the P59 million she declared in 2015.

Magpale's net worth include P17,800,000 of real properties that covered agricultural and residential lots, commercial lug mix used property and P42,583,333 personal properties like bank deposits, investments, jewelry, appliances and two vehicles.

She had no liability last year.

The vice governor has two business interest and financial connections, while 11 of her relatives are also in the government.

Davide and Magpale were just among the officials and selected employees of Capitol who submitted their SALN before the Human Resource and Department Office ahead of the deadline set by the Office of the Ombudsman tomorrow.

The public officials' SALN is required on April 30 of every year. RVC with report from Astra Zina Logarta of Superbalita