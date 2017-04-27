IN PHOTOS: Commemoration of the 496th victory of the Battle of Mactan

IN PHOTOS: 496th 'Kadaugan sa Mactan' commemoration

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

IN PHOTOS: 496th 'Kadaugan sa Mactan' commemoration

Thursday, April 27, 2017

CEBUANOS commemorated on Thursday morning, April 27, the victory at the Battle of Mactan (Kadaugan sa Mactan) at the Liberty Shrine, Lapu-Lapu City.

The City Government commemorated the event through a reenactment of the battle between the Spaniards and natives of Mactan Island 496 years ago.

The Spaniards led by Ferdinand Magellan (played by James Ryan Cesena) were defeated by native warriors led by chieftain Lapu-Lapu (played by Tony Labrusca). Lapu-Lapu's wife, Reyna Bulakna, was portrayed by Kapuso actress Kris Bernal.

Cesena and Labrusca are finalists of Pinoy Boyband, a singing competition shown on ABS-CBN television network. (CNU Communication interns Jessa May Bidong and Chirley Mae Binanlao/SunStar Philippines)

Tags: 
Kadaugan sa Mactan
Battle of Mactan
commemoration
reenactment
Lapu-Lapu City
Lapu-Lapu
Ferdinand Magellan

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments