IN PHOTOS: 496th 'Kadaugan sa Mactan' commemoration
CEBUANOS commemorated on Thursday morning, April 27, the victory at the Battle of Mactan (Kadaugan sa Mactan) at the Liberty Shrine, Lapu-Lapu City.
The City Government commemorated the event through a reenactment of the battle between the Spaniards and natives of Mactan Island 496 years ago.
The Spaniards led by Ferdinand Magellan (played by James Ryan Cesena) were defeated by native warriors led by chieftain Lapu-Lapu (played by Tony Labrusca). Lapu-Lapu's wife, Reyna Bulakna, was portrayed by Kapuso actress Kris Bernal.
Cesena and Labrusca are finalists of Pinoy Boyband, a singing competition shown on ABS-CBN television network. (CNU Communication interns Jessa May Bidong and Chirley Mae Binanlao/SunStar Philippines)
