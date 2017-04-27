Police official recommends, after Bohol incidents: ‘Be stricter in ports’

A HIGH-RANKING police official said the security of seaports should be tightened further after it was learned that Supt. Maria Christina Nobleza and her husband Renierlo Dongon, an alleged Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) bomb expert, arrived in Bohol by riding a roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) ship.

Police Regional Office 7 Director Noli Taliño said that the couple was not detected when they left Mindanao nor when they arrived in Leyte.

Afterwards, they boarded another ro-ro vessel for Bohol.

They ought to have been detected before their vessels could leave port, he said.

He observed that inspections in ro-ro ships were not strict. “Sumakay nga ako ng ro-ro papuntang Dumaguete, walang inspection (I boarded a ro-ro vessel for Dumaguete. There was no inspection),” Taliño said.

He also said community vigilance can help law enforcers track down lawless elements.

Reports from civilians led authorities to the hideouts of ASG members in Barangay Napo, Inabanga, and Barangay Bacani, Clarin, both in Bohol. Taliño found that “very commendable.”