Police official recommends, after Bohol incidents: ‘Be stricter in ports’
A HIGH-RANKING police official said the security of seaports should be tightened further after it was learned that Supt. Maria Christina Nobleza and her husband Renierlo Dongon, an alleged Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) bomb expert, arrived in Bohol by riding a roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) ship.
Police Regional Office 7 Director Noli Taliño said that the couple was not detected when they left Mindanao nor when they arrived in Leyte.
Afterwards, they boarded another ro-ro vessel for Bohol.
They ought to have been detected before their vessels could leave port, he said.
He observed that inspections in ro-ro ships were not strict. “Sumakay nga ako ng ro-ro papuntang Dumaguete, walang inspection (I boarded a ro-ro vessel for Dumaguete. There was no inspection),” Taliño said.
He also said community vigilance can help law enforcers track down lawless elements.
Reports from civilians led authorities to the hideouts of ASG members in Barangay Napo, Inabanga, and Barangay Bacani, Clarin, both in Bohol. Taliño found that “very commendable.”
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 27, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!