Suspected Abu Sayyaf member spotted in Tubigon, Bohol

A SUSPECTED member of the Abu Sayyaf Group was spotted in a village in Tubigon, Bohol, Wednesday afternoon, April 26.

Tubigon is a town next to Clarin, where the second clash between the Abu Sayyaf and government troops occurred on April 22. It is located 16.7 kilometers from Clarin.

READ: Abu Sayyaf leader, 3 others killed in Clarin, Bohol clash

A farmer reported to the police that a suspicious-looking man asked for food and a pair of slippers from him. The man also asked for directions to Tagbiliran City and Cebu. The man, then, left the village and avoided the national highway.

Authorities are still verifying if the man who arrived in Tubigon was alias Ubayda, radio dyLA reported.

Philippine Army 302nd Infantry Brigade's spokesperson Jojo Mascariñas said the three remaining Abu Sayyaf Group members were contained in Bohol and separated from each other. (SunStar Cebu)