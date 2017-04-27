Today, April 27, is non-working holiday in Lapu-Lapu City

THE Office of the President declared today as a special non-working holiday in Lapu-Lapu City for the celebration of the 496th Kadaugan sa Mactan.

The Lapu-Lapu City Government advised everyone to take note of the road closures and the designated alternate routes near the Mactan Liberty Shrine, where the reenactment will be held.

President Rodrigo Duterte, through Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, issued Proclamation 198 last April 25 declaring today as a special non-working day in Lapu-Lapu.

The City Traffic Management System will close some of the roads leading to the shrine as early as 6 a.m.

A portion of the Punta Engaño Road leading to the Liberty Shrine will be closed starting from the corner of M. L. Quezon National Highway up to the corner of Angasil Road.

Road closures will be lifted once the activity is over.

Vehicles going to and from Punta Engaño will have to take Angasil Road and M. L. Quezon National Highway as their alternate routes.

Mayor Paz Radaza said that law enforcement agencies will be deployed in different areas in the city, particularly at the shrine.

The reenactment of the Battle of Mactan will start with a holy mass at 7 a.m.

The reenactment will start at 9:30 a.m.

Radaza said that the City Government invited Duterte. She said that the President will be represented by Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority Chief Operating Officer Pocholo Joselito Paragas.

Tony Labrusca, a finalist of ABS-CBN’s show Pinoy Boyband Superstar, will act as Lapu-Lapu while James Ryan Cesena, also a finalist of the same show, will portray the role of Magellan.

Actress Kris Bernal will act as Reyna Bulakna.

The search for Reyna Bulakna will also be held tonight at the Hoopsdome.

In a separate interview, Councilor Harry Radaza said the Rampada Festival will also be done in Hoopsdome tomorrow.

Eight contingents will compete for the barangay category and another eight for the open category.

Councilor Radaza said that minors should be accompanied by an adult if they want to watch the event.