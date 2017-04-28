10,000 jobs available on Labor Day fair

MORE than 10,000 local and overseas jobs will be opened to jobseekers in four major jobs fair in Cebu on Monday, Labor Day.

Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) 7 Director Elias Cayanong advised jobseekers to prepare their requirements before going to the jobs fair.

Jobs fair will be held at the Provincial Capitol, Cebu City Sports Center, Hoopsdome in Lapu-Lapu City and in SM City Cebu.

Except for SM City Cebu, the three other venues are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Aside from local and overseas jobs fair, Dole 7 will also set up a one-stop shop as well as a Diskwento Caravan where the public can avail themselves of their labor application needs without going far and buy goods at low prices.

The one-stop shop and Diskwento Caravan will be set up at the Sisters of Mary Girlstown in Talisay City after the Solidarity Run.

For this year, the Talisay City Government has been chosen as the host for the May 1 government services’ program.

During the event, the labor agency is expected to recognize various groups and to release grants to three people’s organizations for their livelihood projects.

Simultaneous Labor Day activities will also be organized in some parts of the Visayas, including Dumaguete, Bacolod City, Iloilo City and Bohol.