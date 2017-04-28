2 minors injured in gang-related shootings
TWO minors were shot during a conflict between two warring gangs in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City last Tuesday dawn.
The victims aged 17 and 15 years old were on their way home from a party around 1:30 a.m. when the incident occurred.
The victims noticed that a group of minors were following them. The group then fired at them.
The victims were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Investigation revealed that the victims were from a different gang, which may have caused the other group to attack them. Rose Mary Guinto, CNU Intern
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 28, 2017.
