2 minors injured in gang-related shootings

TWO minors were shot during a conflict between two warring gangs in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City last Tuesday dawn.

The victims aged 17 and 15 years old were on their way home from a party around 1:30 a.m. when the incident occurred.

The victims noticed that a group of minors were following them. The group then fired at them.

The victims were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Investigation revealed that the victims were from a different gang, which may have caused the other group to attack them. Rose Mary Guinto, CNU Intern