6 arrested in drug raids
SIX drug suspects were arrested in separate police operations in Lapu-Lapu City last Monday.
Lapu-Lapu Police Station 3, led by Senior Insp. Felix Cleopas III, arrested Vercel “Titing” Vidal, 35; May Belle Talidon, 24; and Genevieve Navarro, 36, during a buy-bust at 2 p.m. in Purok Balanghoy, Barangay Gun-ob.
They recovered a medium pack and two sachets of alleged shabu from them.
At 5:30 p.m., Cleopas’s team also arrested Junnard “Jan-jan” Tumulak, 31, with three sachets of the same substance on P. Rodriguez St. in Barangay Poblacion.
About six hours later, Police Station 3 personnel caught Rosindo Cinco, 32, and Adnish Cabalhug, 26, in Purok Kulo, Barangay Canjulao.
Authorities seized 10 sachets of shabu from them.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 28, 2017.
