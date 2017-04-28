6 arrested in drug raids | SunStar

6 arrested in drug raids

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

6 arrested in drug raids

Friday, April 28, 2017
By
Flornisa M. Gitgano

SIX drug suspects were arrested in separate police operations in Lapu-Lapu City last Monday.

Lapu-Lapu Police Station 3, led by Senior Insp. Felix Cleopas III, arrested Vercel “Titing” Vidal, 35; May Belle Talidon, 24; and Genevieve Navarro, 36, during a buy-bust at 2 p.m. in Purok Balanghoy, Barangay Gun-ob.

They recovered a medium pack and two sachets of alleged shabu from them.

At 5:30 p.m., Cleopas’s team also arrested Junnard “Jan-jan” Tumulak, 31, with three sachets of the same substance on P. Rodriguez St. in Barangay Poblacion.

About six hours later, Police Station 3 personnel caught Rosindo Cinco, 32, and Adnish Cabalhug, 26, in Purok Kulo, Barangay Canjulao.

Authorities seized 10 sachets of shabu from them.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 28, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments