6 arrested in drug raids

SIX drug suspects were arrested in separate police operations in Lapu-Lapu City last Monday.

Lapu-Lapu Police Station 3, led by Senior Insp. Felix Cleopas III, arrested Vercel “Titing” Vidal, 35; May Belle Talidon, 24; and Genevieve Navarro, 36, during a buy-bust at 2 p.m. in Purok Balanghoy, Barangay Gun-ob.

They recovered a medium pack and two sachets of alleged shabu from them.

At 5:30 p.m., Cleopas’s team also arrested Junnard “Jan-jan” Tumulak, 31, with three sachets of the same substance on P. Rodriguez St. in Barangay Poblacion.

About six hours later, Police Station 3 personnel caught Rosindo Cinco, 32, and Adnish Cabalhug, 26, in Purok Kulo, Barangay Canjulao.

Authorities seized 10 sachets of shabu from them.