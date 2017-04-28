7 drug suspects, minor caught in drug bust
POLICE caught three suspected drug pushers and five users, including a 16-year-old, in a buy-bust in Barangays Poblacion and Suba in Danao City yesterday dawn.
The Danao City Police collared alleged shabu traders Rhonneil Pumar Abad, 47; Hilario Alcaria Nazara, 34; and Reyanne Capangpangan Alerta, 33.
Roel Buot Ramonda, a suspected pusher, escaped arrest.
Arrested users were Rodel Tabilid Pajares, 23; Juniel Formentera, 22; Junell Laurito, 19; the minor and Bernardo Mojado, 20.
The suspects yielded 114 small sachets of suspected worth P57,378.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 28, 2017.
