Bry. intel pushed

VICE Gov. Agnes Magpale will promote the reactivation of the Barangay Intelligence Network in the Regional Peace and Order Council Meeting on May 3 at Cebu Grand Hotel.

“The networks have to be reactivated not just on paper,” Magpale said in line with the threats of Abu Sayaff visibility in Cebu.

The Barangay Intelligence Network (BIN) was created to promote peace and order within the barangays.

She said that the BIN is vital for the cooperation of the barangays, especially those along the coastal areas, since the Abu Sayaff Group is more likely to avoid public ports.

She said proper training should be conducted on BIN personnel in verifying reports to avoid false alarms and spreading fake news that can cause panic. Aprillice A. Alvez, CNU Intern