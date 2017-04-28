Capitol scholarship program gets 1,370 applicants
AT least 1,370 students applied for the scholarship program, Paglaum, offered by the Cebu Provincial Government for this school year.
The program, which is now on its second year, however, can only accommodate 300 scholars, the total number of slots appropriated for this school year.
At present, the Province has 154 Paglaum scholars.
Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale said she is delighted with this year’s number of applicants, and hopes that the program may be able to accommodate more scholars.
Applicants who will pass the interview set on May 4 to 13 and will be included in the scholarship program will receive P10,000 subsidy for school expenses and P1,500 monthly allowance.
Magpale assured to give fair opportunity to all applicants by choosing equal number of scholars to each district. Mary Nhel Dajao, CNU Intern
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 28, 2017.
