Chatto: Bohol ‘totally safe’ from Abu Sayyaf Group

BOHOL’S top tourist attractions such as the Chocolate Hills and Loboc River Cruise, are safe, assured top government officials.

Gov. Edgar Chatto and Provincial Tourism Council Chairman Lucas Nunag, in a joint statement released Tuesday, said the province and its tourism zones remain peaceful, free from the threats of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG).

They said Bohol is “a totally safe place to visit at any given time” and that the “warm hospitality of the people in Bohol awaits you!”

Police and military are conducting checkpoints in the entry and exit points of the tourism zones.

“The area where the ASG attempted to operate (Inabanga) is very far from the ‘tourism zones’ like the beach resorts of Panglao, as well as the popular destinations in the Bohol Countryside Tour like the Chocolate Hills in Carmen and Loboc River Cruise,” Chatto and Nunag said.

Government troopers first clashed with the terrorists in Inabanga town last April 11, while the second encounter happened in Clarin town last April 22.

Chatto and Nunag said Inabanga is far from the Tagbilaran City Airport and Tagbilaran City Wharf. Inabanga and Clarin are 79 kms. from Panglao beach resorts and 45 kms. from the Chocolate Hills.