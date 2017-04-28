Fake money used to pay for chicharon
A 41-YEAR-OLD man was arrested for paying a store with fake money yesterday in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City.
Dondy Caballes Raquel, a resident of Barangay Labangon, Cebu City, was arrested by PO3 Marvin Saraum, who is the cousin of victim Johanna Mae Saraum, 24.
The suspect bought packs of chicharon and tried to pay it with a fake P1,000 bill.
The victim discovered the money was fake and sought help.
The suspect was detained in the Police Station 3 while waiting for the case to be filed against him. Monique Canseran, CNU Intern
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 28, 2017.
