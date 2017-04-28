Labor relations body open to collusion probe

NATIONAL Labor Relations Commission Regional Arbitration Branch (NLRC-RAB) 7 is open to be investigated over allegations that there is collusion between their arbiters and lawyers against firms with ongoing labor disputes.

Emiliano Tiongco Jr., NLRC-RAB 7 executive labor arbiter, denied allegations made by Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Lloyd Dino that a “mafia” exists between labor arbiters and lawyers representing disgruntled employees.

“We welcome whatever investigation to give us also our chance to clear. Lisod man sad kaayo maglatay ta sa lanot ba (It’s hard to walk on tight rope),” Tiongco told reporters yesterday.

Dino, earlier, claimed that his family and other business owners had suffered from the practice.

Tiongco said he was surprised by Dino’s allegations, which he considers as “unfair.”

He also researched on Dino’s case, adding that the case never reached the NLRC, but only at the National Conciliation and Mediation Board (NCMB), which underwent a voluntary arbitration.

Tiongco said that business operators who lost cases before NLRC can always appeal it before the Court of Appeals or the Supreme Court.