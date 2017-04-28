Nobleza a spy? police confirming reports

SUPT. Maria Christina Nobleza was reportedly forced to marry alleged bomb expert Renierlo Dongon, so the government could infiltrate the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG).

Police Regional Office 7 Director Noli Taliño said Camp Crame is confirming the information that Nobleza is a spy.

“They are investigating if she is still an asset until now,” Taliño said. “It is part of the investigation. There is no confirmation yet.”

Dongon told police that Nobleza converted to Islam and they wed under Muslim rites. The court annulled the police official's marriage to Supt. Allan Nobleza, a police attache in Pakistan, in 2010.

Nobleza first met Dongon when the latter was detained in Camp Crame over his involvement in a Cagayan de Oro bombing in 2012. She was then connected with the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission.

Authorities arrested the couple along with two others last April 22, the same day government troops clashed with ASG members.

They were brought to the police station for refusing to stop at a checkpoint in Clarin, Bohol.

Among the items found inside the vehicle were medical kits.

Nobleza and Dongon are facing criminal charges before the Bohol Provincial Prosecutor's Office. They were taken to Camp Crame for investigation.