USPF hosts BIR forum

AS part of its community engagement services, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) organized a forum dubbed as “Meet the BIR Examiners” through its College of Accountancy last March 31.

Dr. Alicia P. Cabatingan, USPF president, said that the forum aims to provide a venue for business owners, managers and investors to clarify concerns related to the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

It was held at the university main function room, and was live-streamed on Facebook.

Participants included large, medium and small scale business entrepreneurs as well local elected leaders.

Lester Gastala, USPF vice president for information and communications technology (ICT), who welcomed the guests, pointed out the significance of ICT integration in the delivery of the university’s curricular programs.

The forum featured Ipher Tabañag, Assessment Section chief-BIR Large Taxpayers Division-Cebu, as the resource speaker.

Tabañag discussed the bureau’s three priority programs: to improve taxpayers’ satisfaction, to protect revenues, and to regain public trust and to reach collection targets.

At present, Tabañag said that BIR is reviewing its issuances, recalling those that imposes unnecessary burden, and revoking tax rulings that hinder business transactions. It is also simplifying tax forms according to taxpayers’ business size.

The agency has expanded coverage of its electronic Filing and Payment System (eFPS) to include small taxpayers.

It is also streamlining requirements, processing of application clearances, additional options in paying taxes through Visa credit/debit cards and ATM/debit cards of Bancnet member-banks, and developing an online application and processing system to allow taxpayers to transact business online.

Tabañag said that the BIR is getting rid of its corrupt and undesirable tax officers by strengthening its Internal Affairs Service to regain the public trust. This will fast-track the resolution of pending administrative cases against erring officials, he said.

The agency implemented Rate program, which stands for run after tax evaders.

To attain its collection targets, the BIR is improving profile and benchmarking of industries to cover an expanded list of all types of taxes.