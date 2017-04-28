Wife had 'abusive' husband killed
THE wife of an Indian national who died inside his apartment in Barangay Bulacao, Talisay City last Monday admitted that she was behind her husband’s death.
Usha Kaur, 22, told the police that she paid her house help and two men P30,000 to kill Balvir Singh, 47.
Kaur said she wanted her husband dead because of his abusive behavior.
Kaur, a native of Jalandhar, India, was sued for parricide before the Talisay City Prosecutor’s Office.
Kaur’s house help, Rosemarie Genabi, and the latter’s two cousins were also sued for murder.
The three are still at large.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 28, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!