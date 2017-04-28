Wife had 'abusive' husband killed | SunStar

Wife had 'abusive' husband killed

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Wife had 'abusive' husband killed

Friday, April 28, 2017
By
Justin K. Vestil

THE wife of an Indian national who died inside his apartment in Barangay Bulacao, Talisay City last Monday admitted that she was behind her husband’s death.

Usha Kaur, 22, told the police that she paid her house help and two men P30,000 to kill Balvir Singh, 47.

Kaur said she wanted her husband dead because of his abusive behavior.

Kaur, a native of Jalandhar, India, was sued for parricide before the Talisay City Prosecutor’s Office.

Kaur’s house help, Rosemarie Genabi, and the latter’s two cousins were also sued for murder.

The three are still at large.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 28, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments