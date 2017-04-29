American nat'l found guilty of use of trafficked person, child abuse

AMERICAN national Wayne Melbourne Littlefield was yesterday convicted of sexually abusing a minor inside a hotel in downtown Cebu in 2011.

Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 24 Judge Jose Nathaniel Andal found Littlefield guilty of child abuse, which is punishable by Republic Act 7610 (Anti-Child Abuse Law), and use of a trafficked person under RA 9208 (Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003).

“There can be no argument against the fact that the (victim) is a child exploited in prostitution,” read Andal's joint decision.

Littlefield was sentenced to 12 to 16 years in jail and ordered to pay a fine of P50, 000 to the victim. The convict was also ordered to render community service for six months in Barangay Kalubihan, Cebu City.

Littlefield remains at large. He posted bail after police filed the child abuse and human trafficking charges against him.

In a statement, the International Justice Mission (IJM) said they hope American authorities will track down and arrest Littlefield. They also hope the American authorities will return him to the Philippines to serve his sentence.

“That would be real justice for the victim in this case,” said lawyer John Tanagho, IJM Cebu field office director.

“Foreigners who abuse children in the Philippines will be held accountable. IJM applauds the public prosecutor and judge in this case who administered justice with pure objectivity and integrity,” Tanagho added.

Background

In December 2011, Littlefield was arrested inside a hotel in Cebu City.

Police had received a tip that two tourists were seen with young girls inside the hotel.

Authorities coordinated with the hotel and nabbed Littlefield and Australian Norman Johnson Henry for trafficking young girls.

The 13-year-old victim was seen coming out of the hotel room with Littlefield.

Police rescued the girl and arrested Michelle Ilayan, her alleged pimp.

Littlefield, Henry and Ilayan were charged before the Office of the City Prosecutor.

Littlefield and Henry posted bail prior to their arraignment, while Ilayan pleaded guilty to a lesser offense of attempted trafficking in persons in 2015 and is serving a 15-year sentence.

“The accused took advantage of the minority and vulnerability (of the victim), knowing fully well that the latter could easily succumb to monetary consideration in exchange for her sexual services,” read Andal's decision.