Argao police chief accused of mauling father, son

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy and his father accused a police official of mauling them last Wednesday morning.

They identified Argao Police Chief Cesar Misola Jr. as the culprit, radio dyLA reported.

Cebu Provincial Police Office Director Eric Noble said he has not received a report on the alleged incident, but he will look into it.

Before the incident happened, the boy was on the motorcycle driven by his father.

Misola reportedly stopped them when they reached a store in Barangay Poblacion and he instructed them to disembark.

The father and son obliged. Misola then allegedly punched them several times.

SunStar Cebu called the police station yesterday, but Misola was not around.

Calls to his cell phone were not answered.