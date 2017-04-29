Bohol tipster to get cash reward: BPPO

THE habal-habal driver who tipped off authorities about the location of suspected Abu Sayyaf members will receive the reward money.

The question is, how much?

Whether it will be P1 million or P4 million for every Abu Sayyaf member killed, the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) has yet to decide.

"Isa pa yung na-identify natin na bibigyan ng reward money (We've only identified one beneficiary). But we still don't know if more individuals will benefit from the reward," said BPPO Director Senior Supt. Felipe Natividad.

The driver's information resulted in the deaths of four more Abu Sayyaf members, upping the number of their casualties to eight.

For now, the driver is heavily-guarded to protect him from possible retaliation from the terror group, Natividad said.

Operatives used a drone and a crawling robot to verify the information given by the habal-habal driver after he transported two “unkempt and smelly” men to buy P400 worth of bread in a bakeshop.

He pointed them to a cave in Sitio Kalubihan, Barangay Bacani, Clarin, where operatives found seven Abu Sayyaf members hiding.

During the gunfight that came after the discovery, Joselito Melloria, the Abu Sayyaf's local guide, was slain first followed by three others in Barangay Caboy last Saturday night.