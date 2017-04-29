Cebu City officials submit SALN

WITH a net worth of more than P14 million, Cebu City Councilor Mary Ann delos Santos is the richest among the 17 city officials who submitted their statement of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN).

Councilors Eduardo Rama Jr. and Joel Garganera declared their net worth to be less than a million.

All the 17 councilors and Mayor Tomas Osmeña and Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella filed their SALN before the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas pursuant to Republic Act 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

However, copy of the SALNs of Councilors Raymond Alvin Garcia and Dave Tumulak were not yet available.

As of December 2016, delos Santos declared a total net worth of P14,460,000 with no liabilities.

Her assets include real properties worth P5,410,000 and personal properties totaling P9,050,000.

In 2015, delos Santos was the second richest city official.

Mayor Osmeña and his wife Councilor Margarita Osmeña declared a joint net worth of P8,848,505.03.

The couple has P9,392,700.50 in total assets, including cash on hand, jewelries, investment in stock market, vehicles, furniture and firearms.

They also declared a P544,195,47 liability in the form of car loan.

Labella's net worth is P12,081,125, mostly composed of real estate.

Other councilors who submitted their SALN include James Cuenco (P13.3 million), Nendell Hanz Abella (P12.1 million), Sisinio Andales (P8.5 million), Pastor Alcover Jr. (P8.4 million), Joy Augustus Young (P5 million), Jocelyn Pesquera (P4.7 million), Eugenio Gabuya Jr. (P4.3 million), Jose Daluz III (P3.4 million), Philip Zafra (P1.7 million) and Alvin Arcilla (P1.3 million), Garganera (P608,000) and Rama (P520,000).

Under the law, a government official or employee who fails to submit the annual SALN may be suspended for one to six months for the first offense and dismissal from public service for the second offense, as provided for under the Uniform Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service.